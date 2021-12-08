CHARLESTON -- A Boone County elected official who represents multiple counties has received an award.
On Dec. 14, United States Sen. Joe Manchin III will join with Democratic Party leaders for a Virtual 2021 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration. Sen. Dr. Ron Stollings of Madison will be honored as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.
Stollings was selected by county Democratic leaders for his efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in his counties, which includes Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and part of Wayne County.
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 36th annual Awards Celebration, said the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers.
“Our goal is to recognize these special individuals who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said. "The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every person in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people play a crucial role in the electoral process."