HUNTINGTON — Fans of The Stelli Delicatessen were disappointed when that restaurant closed last year. However, founders Seth and Stella Levy have used the “old noodle” to open a new business.

The Stellar Noodle Co. opened its doors in the former Stelli location on 4th Avenue in Huntington. The new restaurant had its official opening on March 28. The restaurant features traditional ramen noodles served in a variety of broth as well as an assortment of sides. It is owned by Seth and Stella Levy and Edward Paul.

