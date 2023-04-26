HUNTINGTON — Fans of The Stelli Delicatessen were disappointed when that restaurant closed last year. However, founders Seth and Stella Levy have used the “old noodle” to open a new business.
The Stellar Noodle Co. opened its doors in the former Stelli location on 4th Avenue in Huntington. The new restaurant had its official opening on March 28. The restaurant features traditional ramen noodles served in a variety of broth as well as an assortment of sides. It is owned by Seth and Stella Levy and Edward Paul.
“Unfortunately, we had to close our old business due to inflationary pressures and demand. It just wasn’t cost effective anymore. So we looked into opening a new business. All of us have always had a particular affinity for Asian cuisine and noodles, specifically. When we sat down we wanted to find a niche for the area: specifically, something you couldn’t find around here. We wanted something the area could enjoy and needed,” Seth Levy explained. “We also wanted to do it in a very traditional fashion. We use methods that have been practiced in Japan for hundreds of years. We make homemade dashi and stocks.”
Customers can enjoy a traditional bowl of ramen served with their choice of broth and protein for $11. Protein options include Chashu Chicken, Char Siu, or Pork. Broth options include Tonkotsu (Pork), Miso (Vegetable), Sapparo (Pork and Vegetable), and Wakayama (Pork and Soy). All bowls are served with a mix of vegetables, an Ajitsuke egg, and a fish cake for extra flavor. For $1 more, you can substitute buckwheat noodles.
In addition to ramen, there are rice bowls ($9) and Bibimbap ($12), which is crispy steamed rice. Side items include Smashed Cucumber Salad ($6), Togarashi Corn Salad, Gyoza (dumplings, $7) and Gua Bao (meat buns, $8.)
“We did install some new equipment when we transferred from The Stelli to the Stellar Noodle Company. We are still waiting on some new equipment to help us keep up with the demand. We were surprised by the community’s response. We thought the area would love it, but we didn’t know they would be so crazy for it,” Levy said. “We’ve had lines out the door consistently since we’ve opened. I think it’s a testament to the area for their support and curiosity.”
The Levys wanted to satisfy that culinary curiosity by offering a variety of dishes that typically can’t be found locally.
“We wanted to try to offer a few different regional varieties of Ramen. Sapparo and Wakayama are region-specific types of broth. We also have the Miso Tamen and the Tofu as a means of offering something for vegetarian and vegan customers,” Levy explained. “We have Gua Boa, which are steamed, open-face buns. They’re something that we’ve always loved that are new to the area. The people love them! You get the choice of pork, chicken, or grilled tofu as well as a bit of lettuce, scallion, and carrot with a gojuchang mayo and a sweet soy sauce on top.”
Stellar Noodle Co. is located at 1112 4th Ave., across the street from Purple Earth Comics. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for lunch and from 5 until 8 p.m. for dinner. Cash, Apple Pay, and all major credit cards are accepted. For carryout orders and more information, call 681-888-5851. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stellarnoodles.