West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch talks with Dolly Parton after he unveiled Gov. Jim Justice’s proclamation naming Tuesday as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day in West Virginia at the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Dolly Parton, who turns 77 today, Jan. 19, holds her hands up to the audience after singing two songs during a program celebrating her Imagination Library at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Dolly Parton talks with Marshall University President Brad Smith about her life and love of books during a program celebrating her Imagination Library at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in 2022. The book-giving program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Dolly Parton talks with Marshall University President Brad Smith about her life and love of books during a program celebrating her Imagination Library at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in 2022. The book-giving program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education.
West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch talks with Dolly Parton after he unveiled Gov. Jim Justice’s proclamation naming Tuesday as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day in West Virginia at the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Dolly Parton, who turns 77 today, Jan. 19, holds her hands up to the audience after singing two songs during a program celebrating her Imagination Library at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Dolly Parton talks with Marshall University President Brad Smith about her life and love of books during a program celebrating her Imagination Library at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in 2022. The book-giving program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Dolly Parton talks with Marshall University President Brad Smith about her life and love of books during a program celebrating her Imagination Library at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in 2022. The book-giving program is administered through a partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education.
HUNTINGTON — Community members will have an opportunity to dress up like Dolly Parton while supporting childhood literacy like Dolly Parton.
The first Dolly Dash 5K fundraiser will happen at Ritter Park at 9 a.m. Aug. 12. All proceeds will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in West Virginia, a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age 5, no matter their family’s income.