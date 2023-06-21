Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Not suing over PFAS

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey hasn’t been among the rapidly growing number of state attorneys general announcing lawsuits against PFAS manufacturers in recent months.

 Team Morrisey video screenshot

CHARLESTON — The number of states seeking to recoup damages from manufacturers of chemicals linked to cancer and other adverse health effects is growing rapidly.

At least nine states have sued makers of PFAS, chemicals that can be harmful at extremely low levels used in food packaging, waterproof clothing and other consumer products, since the start of March.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

