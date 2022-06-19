CHARLESTON — All West Virginians are invited to the state Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday.
Known as West Virginia Day, the state holiday celebrates the state’s 1863 admission to the Union as a result of the secession of several counties in Virginia during the Civil War.
According to information from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the festivities start at noon, when he and first lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests.
The Justices will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, which invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on June 20 to celebrate West Virginia’s statehood.
The day will also feature a Golden Horseshoe Reunion, open to all former recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award in recognition of their knowledge of West Virginia history. The reunion will feature a ceremony in the State Theater, beginning at 12:30 p.m., which will include Justice being knighted with an honorary Golden Horseshoe.
A West Virginia Day reception will be held at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host its inaugural History Bowl Legends Tournament, where past participants come together as All-Star teams to compete for bragging rights.
The West Virginia Day festivities will also include several choir performances throughout the day.
In Huntington, Wayne Worth will celebrate West Virginia Day with a giant birthday card on the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street as he waves at motorists. Worth has celebrated the day this way for 16 years to help encourage pride in residents of the state.