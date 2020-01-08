BELFRY, Ky. — State Representative Chris Harris announced Jan. 3 that he will run for a seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Harris officially filed his candidacy papers with the Secretary of State’s office Jan. 6.
“After careful deliberations with my family, friends and supporters, I’m excited to announce that I’ve decided to seek election as Justice for the 7th Supreme Court District of Kentucky,” Harris said in a statement. “For nearly two decades I’ve worked tirelessly as a public servant to protect public education, defend working families and consumers against corporate special interests and big utility companies, and I’ve fought to make government more transparent and accountable to taxpayers at every level.
“Serving as a justice on Kentucky’s highest court will be a continuation of that effort. Working families and small businesses deserve an independent and fair Justice who isn’t funded by utility companies and corporate special interests. All Kentuckians deserve seven justices who believe the administration of Kentucky’s Supreme Court demands heightened transparency and greater accountability to taxpayers. As a Supreme Court Justice, I will be dedicated to defending our constitution and faithfully applying the law, equally, fairly and without favor.”
Harris holds an accounting degree from the University of Kentucky and is a graduate of the Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University. He has been in private practice for nearly 25 years.
Harris was first elected to public office as a Pike County Magistrate in 2001. He later served as president of Kentucky Association of Counties, where he led reform efforts that improved transparency and strengthened accountability within the organization. In 2014, Harris was elected state representative for Kentucky’s 93rd District.
Harris and his wife, Leslie, have three children, Corbin, Wilson and Emma.
The Kentucky Supreme Court’s 7th District comprises 22 counties in eastern Kentucky.