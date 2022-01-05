EDGARTON – A fatal officer-involved shooting was reported near the Edgarton (Delorme) area of Mingo County Tuesday, Jan. 4.
According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police in South Charleston, Robert Lee Daniels Jr., 27, of Freeburn, Kentucky, has been identified as the deceased individual involved in the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated by the WVSP by request of the Mingo County Sheriff's Office. The West Virginia State Police Troop 5 Crime Scene Team conducted the crime scene investigation.
No reason behind the shooting has yet been released by the WVSP. Police are asking questions involving the incident to be directed to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office or the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.