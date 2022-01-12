EDGARTON — A fatal officer-involved shooting was reported near the Edgarton (Delorme) area of Mingo County Tuesday, Jan. 4.
According to a news release from the West Virginia State Police in South Charleston, Robert Lee Daniels Jr., 27, of Freeburn, Kentucky, has been identified as the deceased individual involved in the shooting.
Daniels, who was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case in Kentucky, was shot and killed by a deputy in Mingo County.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release Jan. 5 that troopers at the Pikeville Post received information the previous day about a stolen vehicle in the Kimper community of Pike County.
Troopers responded to the area and saw an International flatbed vehicle parked at a local service station. Kentucky State Police said troopers recognized the vehicle as stolen from Mingo County.
When troopers contacted the vehicle’s driver, he fled, striking a marked cruiser, Kentucky State Police said. A pursuit began that traveled through several communities of Pike County.
Kentucky State ended their pursuit as the vehicle entered into Edgarton, W.Va. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and began a search of the area for the vehicle.
West Virginia State Police said the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office requested that State Police investigate the shooting. West Virginia State Police directed further questions about the incident to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and the Mingo County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies were involved in the stolen vehicle and pursuit investigation, including the sheriff’s office, Matewan Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, West Virginia Public Service Commission and Norfolk Southern Railroad Police.