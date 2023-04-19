West Virginians are all too accustomed to enduring power outages that last longer than in most of the rest of the country.
Not including major event days, non-momentary electric interruptions experienced by the average customer lasted longer in West Virginia than any other state in the country in 2021, per federal Energy Information Administration data.
West Virginia suffered the fifth-highest amount of time dealing with interruptions when including major event days exceeding a daily duration threshold.
As climate change portends increasingly extreme weather patterns, the West Virginia Office of Energy hopes federal funding will strengthen the state’s electric grid against disruptive events.
The Office of Energy plans to apply to use a majority of incoming electric grid resilience grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to go toward regional microgrids that ensure residents a safe haven during natural hazards.
But an Office of Energy representative’s presentation of the unit’s plans at the state Public Energy Authority’s latest meeting suggested a murky outlook for microgrid development in West Virginia due to questions over implementation and resistance from FirstEnergy.
“Without the enthusiastic cooperation of the utilities, it is going to be a long haul,” Kelly Bragg, energy development specialist at the Office of Energy, told the Public Energy Authority.
Bragg told the authority at its March 29 meeting that the Office of Energy plans to use the majority of formula grant program funding for improving energy efficiency in buildings in identified clusters to prepare for community microgrids.
The U.S. Department of Energy has defined microgrids as a group of interconnected loads and distributed energy resources within clearly defined electrical boundaries that acts a single, controllable entity, a microgrid can connect to and disconnect from the grid to allow it to operate both grid-connected and in “island mode.”
“Our focus is on the less affluent West Virginia resident who may not have an easy time riding out extended periods of electricity outages,” Bragg said.
The Office of Energy tapped the Smart Electric Power Alliance, or SEPA, to prepare a report identifying opportunities to deploy microgrids throughout West Virginia. The SEPA is a nonprofit that provides research aimed at accelerating a transition to cleaner energy.
The report published last year identified 14 potential community microgrids after establishing criteria and metrics to determine suitable sites and communities that have the highest risk and could benefit from potential microgrids for resilience project. The report defined community microgrids as multiple-customer grids serving several critical sites within a half-mile radius of each other.
The SEPA identified potential microgrids in a wide variety of population areas: on the West Side and East End of Charleston, the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington, Bluefield, Clendenin, Elkins, Fairmont, Martinsburg, Moorefield, New Martinsville, Rivesville, Ronceverte, Weston and Winfield.
West Virginia has been allocated $4 million per year for five years in grid resilience formula grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Bragg told the authority board. The application submission deadline for the program is May 31, and the Department of Energy has asked for program explanations addressing the objectives and criteria for selecting and executing resilience projects.
“Most West Virginians don’t think $4 million a year for five years is limited, but it is when you’re talking about a utility project,” Bragg said.
Bragg told the authority the Office of Energy hopes the state can use program funding to at least complete energy efficiency and storage assessments and retrofits. It wouldn’t be prudent to invest heavily in a microgrid if a building wasn’t as energy efficient as possible, Bragg posited.
“We’d be happy with one microgrid in each utility territory, but we of course want to stretch our budget as far as we can,” Bragg said.
The Office of Energy consulted with two investor-owned utilities, American Electric Power and FirstEnergy, and the state Department of Economic Development to help prioritize potential microgrid locations, according to Bragg.
When asked for the company’s stance on the Office of Energy’s microgrid plans as outlined in the SEPA report, FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett said microgrids tend to cause higher electric bills for customers not included in the microgrid.
Asked for a response to that FirstEnergy assertion, the SEPA said resilience projects like microgrids may negatively impact an electric distribution system when not planned and coordinated properly.
“That is why it’s so important to work hand and hand with the electric utilities and key stakeholders, like SEPA has done with the West Virginia Office of Energy, AEP, FirstEnergy, and others to find resilience solutions that support the clean energy transition in a smart way,” SEPA said.
Bragg said some FirstEnergy representatives had expressed support for the state’s direction on microgrid development and others said they weren’t supportive. Bragg indicated that lack of support hadn’t been an issue with American Electric Power.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison do not have any plans to install microgrids in West Virginia, Catlett said. Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye said his company doesn’t have any immediate plans to pursue a microgrid project in West Virginia.
Bragg said after the meeting she didn’t know who would determine the power source for any community microgrids.
“[The Department of Energy] may be asking the same types of questions — who is going to approve ... will it be the DOE, will it be the Public Energy Authority, the Office of Energy?” Bragg said.
The more a microgrid relies on renewable energy, the more clean energy resilience it can provide, but at greater cost, according to the report.
With solar generation offsetting 25% of critical facility energy needs annually, a microgrid could provide a facility four to six hours of clean energy resilience. At 75%, a microgrid could provide 12 to 24 hours of resilience. At 100%, a microgrid could provide 24 to 48 hours of resilience. In all scenarios, the resilience would come from a battery energy storage system and onsite solar. In the former two scenarios, a standby natural gas generator would be sized to provide indefinite energy resilience.
Projected design costs range from roughly $1.4 million to $9.6 million depending on the generation system sizing, with costs of the “high-renewable” microgrid design that would provide 24 to 48 hours of clean energy resilience at the upper end of that range.
A community microgrid can serve a combination of critical facilities like hospitals, water treatment and emergency service sites, the SEPA report noted.
Public Energy Authority members questioned the location of the proposed community microgrids for leaving out some disadvantaged communities.
The SEPA report says economic distress per the Appalachian Regional Commission’s socioeconomic classification of counties, natural hazard risk data, population density and a federal definition of disadvantaged communities factoring in pollution hazards and transportation access were among the microgrid suitability criteria.
States must provide notice and a public hearing in determining how it will allocate the formula grant funding under the infrastructure law. Bragg said the Public Energy Authority meeting counted as the required hearing. The Department of Energy did not respond to a request for comment on that conclusion.
After the meeting, Bragg invited the public to email her comments on the state’s grant funding plans at kelly.a.bragg@wv.gov by May 1. The SEPA study is available at https://sepapower.org/ resource/west-virginia-regional -microgrids-for-resilience-study.