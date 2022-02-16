CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Bureau for public health expects to have Adverse Childhood Experiences screening protocols ready to present to state lawmakers by July.
The announcement released earlier this week follows a two-year delay since a law’s creation for the protocols to be put into place.
House Bill 4773, passed into law during the 2020 regular legislative session, was proposed by the Select Committee on Children and Families to allow the Bureau of Public Health to develop ACEs screening protocols. The law also allows a workgroup to provide flexible collaboration in their efforts.
Adverse childhood experiences are linked to life-long negative impacts starting from childhood development to an increased risk of chronic disease in adults.
ACEs testing scores from 0 to 10 tallying how many adverse childhood traumas a person has experienced. A person with an ACE score of four — marking four adverse experiences — is twice as likely to suffer from health complications and are at high risk of toxic stress in their adulthood. The toxic stress could manifest through things such as turning to illicit drugs to cope, heart disease, suicide and post-traumatic stress disorder.
A 2015 report released by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said on the ACE test, there was an average number of 1.4 ACE scores reported among West Virginia adults, meaning they had at least one adverse experience during their childhood. Of those tested, 13.8% had four or more.
Due to the opioid crisis that has grown since those findings, the percentage of adults with a high ACEs score is expected to be higher.
The establishment of protocols will assist West Virginia medical professionals and others connect children with appropriate services that can limit further negative health outcomes.
Del. Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, who was lead sponsor for the bill, said she is grateful for the work Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, and her team have spent working on the topic, especially during the COVID-19, which has also had health and economic impacts increasing ACEs.
“The Legislature understands the impact Adverse Childhood Experiences can have on mental health and physical health, so I’m grateful to see this effort moving toward the finish line,” she said.
The law had included a goal of hearing from the workgroup in the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Government and Finance last year, but it was delayed by the pandemic. Officials from the bureau recently provided an update on their progress and expect to have ACEs screening protocols ready to present by July.
“I am so proud of the bipartisan efforts of our Legislature that made this possible and the subsequent actions by the Department to help us invest in West Virginia’s most vulnerable population,” said Assistant Majority Leader Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette.
West Virginia will be a national leader by establishing these screening protocols, joining California as the only other state with established protocols and screenings, Zukoff said.