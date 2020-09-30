HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is among those in West Virginia that reports some of the highest numbers of gambling helpline calls each year. And across the state, about one in 50 West Virginians suffer from a gambling disorder.
In the last 20 years, the gambling landscape has shifted from limited options like lottery tickets and horse or dog racing to a more available, plethora of ways to gamble like online fantasy sports gambling or poker.
But resources to help those struggling with addiction have changed, too, and this month the Problem Gamblers Help Network of West Virginia is celebrating 20 years of providing treatment to individuals in the state.
“We are out in the community a lot talking to people about problem gambling,” Jennifer Davis-Walton, director of Gambling Addiction Services, said in a news release. “People used to just laugh, and ask if it was a real disorder or make a joke. Now, many share a story about someone they know who lost everything to gambling addiction.”
In 2000, the state legislature enacted the Gamblers Treatment Fund that created the 1-800-GAMBLER program, operated by the Program Gamblers Help Network, and since then the program has treated about 500 to 1,200 individuals annually.
In addition to the helpline and further availability of treatment, Davis-Walton said the program has also put a focus on educating individuals on gambling disorders and prevention methods.
“Our callers often tell us they started gambling very young,” Davis-Walton said in the release. “Teens see wealthy poker stars on TV, advertising telling them this is an easy way to get rich, or a gamer winning millions. Many people are naïve about the odds. It doesn’t end that way for most people.”
People who call the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline will be linked with an agent who can assist in their treatment, and callers will be offered further appointments and information on other useful resources.
The first call is free, and funding for the individual’s treatment is also available.
An online chatroom can also be accessed at 1800GAMBLER.net, and in-person and online services are available.