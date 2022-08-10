Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20190808-gm-statefair2 (copy)

The State Fair of West Virginia will run from Aug. 11-22 in Fairlea.

 Submitted photo

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The gates are set to open for mountain-grown fun at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia at Thursday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and carnival rides at 11 a.m. Opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.

“We have a great 10 days lined up and cannot wait to open the gates,” CEO Kelly Collins said. “Whether you are here for the rides, food, concerts, shopping or just plain fun — there is something for all ages to enjoy!”

