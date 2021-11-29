The Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 dashboard reported an additional 20 deaths Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 4,837.
The dashboard, updated for the first time since Wednesday, also reported 566 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 54 since the last update.
The increase in hospitalizations comes just days after the Thanksgiving holiday, which state leaders and health experts previously warned could lead to a reignited COVID-19 surge as vaccination rates stall and more people gather indoors.
Since Wednesday, 3,105 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state, an average of almost 770 new cases a day. The number of active cases stands at 5,991, 763 fewer cases than Wednesday.
Of the 566 residents hospitalized with the virus, 182 are in intensive care units and 104 are receiving care on a ventilator. Nearly 75% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, per the dashboard. That increased to 81% for people in an ICU and almost 87% for those on a ventilator.
Only 49.97% of eligible West Virginians — 849,068 residents, 1,485 more than Wednesday — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state.
Mingo County was still listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 county alert map.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Mingo County has a percent positivity rate of 12.27%. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) reports that Mingo County had 101 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
Cumulatively, Mingo County has had 3,412 cases of COVID-19, with 84 deaths.
Mingo County remains the state’s least vaccinated county, with only 34.4% of the population, or 8,063 residents, having received at least one dose of a vaccine. Neighboring Logan County, by comparison, has 60% of their population — 19,217 residents — with at least one dose of a vaccine. The state average is 66.3%.