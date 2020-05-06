One of the area’s more popular restaurants reopened last week following a month-long closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starters Sports Bar and Restaurant is back serving their popular bacon cheese fries as well other menu items, as evident by the multiple social media posts about their reopening April 28.
The longtime restaurant is offering a curbside service as well as pick-up orders. Their current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Customers can place an order by calling 304-235-8600.