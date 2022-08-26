Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

DINGESS - Students at Dingess Elementary School will not start the 2022-2023 school year until Wednesday, August 31, according to information from the Mingo County Board of Education.

Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said in a statement that the delay was due to air quality and other inspections set to be performed at the school Monday.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

