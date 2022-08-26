DINGESS - Students at Dingess Elementary School will not start the 2022-2023 school year until Wednesday, August 31, according to information from the Mingo County Board of Education.
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch said in a statement that the delay was due to air quality and other inspections set to be performed at the school Monday.
"A roofing project has been completed, and mold, caused by climate and moisture, has been removed," Branch said. "On Monday, August 29, an air quality test and other inspections are being done at the school."
Branch also said an open house is being planned soon for families to visit teachers and classrooms.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.