WILLIAMSON - Sport Stop Inc., a convenience store located just north of Williamson along U.S. 119, opened its doors Saturday with an official grand opening.
Less than a year ago, Jeff and Anita Davis, owners of Sport Outfitters LLC, opened two of their luxury cabins and welcomed their first guests to their secluded ATV resort located just outside of downtown Williamson in Alleys Branch.
Fast forward eight months and two cabins later, and the Davis family is opening the doors of their newest venture.
"With the opening of Sport Stop, we hope to offer a unique spin to your typical convenience store," CEO Chance Davis said. "We want to welcome our guests in as if they're family, and treat each person with great care."
Sport Stop is a full-service convenience store offering everything from gasoline, diesel, hot food (pizza, burgers, hot dogs and breakfast), tobacco products and cold beverages.
Additionally, Sport Stop is a fully licensed Hatfield and McCoy Trail Vendor, meaning guests can purchase not only official Hatfield and McCoy Trail gear but also Hatfield and McCoy Trail passes. Official Sport Outfitters attire as well as Mudlove off-road gear will also be sold.
"In times and areas like we're in, keeping economic growth in our community is hugely important," Davis said. "Since the inception of Sport Outfitters, LLC, and now Sport Stop, INC, we hope to provide the best service for a multitude of needs."
Within the next year coinciding with Sport Outfitters, Sport Stop will offer kayak rentals to guests and the general public.
Other family members helping with the business include the Davis' daughter, Madison Akers; sons, Chance and Peyton; and Peyton's wife, Shawnda.
They came up with the name Sport Outfitters and Sport Stop as a way to remember the late Scott Poole, who was an avid trail rider and Hatfield McCoy Trail supporter. Sport is an acronym standing for Scott Poole Outdoor Recreation and Trailriding.
Sport Stop is located in the old Muncy's Victory Lane building and will be open from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 7 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.