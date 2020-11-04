WILLIAMSON — One of the more popular convenience stores and restaurants in the Tug Valley area closed its doors to customers for the final time this week.
Sport Stop, located at Victory Lane just outside of Williamson, had its last day of business Tuesday. They opened in the summer of 2019 and had quickly gained a reputation for serving tasty pizza rolls, as well as various other popular items.
Owners Jeff and Anita Davis, who also own the luxury ATV cabin rentals known as Sport Outfitters, announced the closure of the store in late October so that they could focus more on their cabin business.
“It’s with sadness that I announce we will be closing Sport Stop,” Davis said via the Sport Outfitters Facebook page. “We have certainly enjoyed serving our local community as well as our guests at Sport Outfitters. As some of you may know, we have an ATV resort as well. Since opening the store, progress on the mountain has stalled. The store requires an extreme amount of time and at the end of the day, the mountain resort is our passion.
“We will certainly miss what the store brings to all our guests, but we have to make a hard decision for what is best for Sport Outfitters. We build the cabins ourselves, so this will free our time to get back at it! There’s just not enough hours in the day for us to do both...Thank you to all who have supported our store.”
Davis said that the building is now available for sell or lease and that they would love for someone to take it over and continue to serve the community. Anyone interested can contact the Sport Outfitters Facebook page.