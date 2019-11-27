WILLIAMSON — A local business has put together an event as a way for the Tug Valley area to give back to needy children during the holidays.
Sport Outfitters, LLC, and owners Jeff and Anita Davis, along with Mudlove Offroad and Offroad Hooligunz WV, will host the first Buffalo Mountain ATV Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Participants will take a parade of 4-wheelers, side-by-sides and other all-terrain vehicles along with a truck and a trailer to hand deliver toys to needy children in the area.
“We have been a part of a similar community outreach event like this in the past, and it was truly an incredible experience,” Jeff Davis said. “It could be the only Christmas some of these kids may have this year, and we are asking all of our local businesses to help out for the event.”
Davis asks that all toy donations are new and in the original packaging and says that 100% of monetary donations will go to the funding of new toys.
The day will start off with a ride to some of the “cool spots” in the Williamson area along the Buffalo Mountain portion of the Hatfield and McCoy Trail systems. Riders will get a chance to see several breathtaking views as well as some wild horses.
That evening, the parade of ATVs will have their light whips and rock lights shining bright and the Christmas music blaring as they deliver toys to three local public housing facilities, two in West Virginia and one on Rt. 292 in Kentucky.
To participate in the ride, admission is one new toy per person. For toy or monetary donations, call Chance Davis or Maddie Akers at Sports Stop, INC., at 304-235-4288.
For more information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/436983193536149/.