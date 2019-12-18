WILLIAMSON — Sport Outfitters, a local lodging facility located just outside of Williamson, hosted a charity ATV toy ride on Saturday, Dec. 14, for needy children in the Tug Valley area.
The Inaugural Buffalo Mountain ATV Christmas saw around 20 machines and 35 people participate in the ride during the day.
At dark, the parade of ATVs decked out in Christmas lights and blaring Christmas tunes rolled into three local housing facilities in the city of Williamson and one on Rt. 292 in Pike County, Kentucky. The event raised around $4,000 in brand new toys. Sport Stop, Mudlove Offroad and Offroad Hooligunz WV also sponsored the ride.