Halloween decorations are on full display in the Tug Valley as several area residents and businesses have gone all out decorating for the spookiest time of the year.
Several homes on Sunset Boulevard in West Williamson have joined in on the fun, including resident Tonya Webb whose yard is roaming with several spooky creatures, including a life-size Michael Myers and Jason Voorhees.
Dave Justice, who lives along Second Avenue in Williamson, has an 8-plus-foot-tall scarecrow named “The Corpse Keeper” on display in his front yard. The scarecrow and other items on display were all handmade by Justice out of recyclable material.
Parents still have a little over a week left to take their young ones out to see the spooky decorations before Halloween has come and gone and Christmas decorations will be put up in their place.