WILLIAMSON — As the calendar makes its way toward the end of October, several ghouls and goblins have been seen roaming in yards in the Tug Valley area.
Dave Justice of Williamson has become known over the past couple of years for his eye-catching Halloween decorations in his front yard along Second Avenue.
This year, Justice unveiled a massive 14-plus-foot-tall demon statue. Last year, Justice built an 8-plus-foot-tall scarecrow statue named The Corpsekeeper that he said brought in a lot of attention.
The decorations are all handmade by Justice out of recyclable material. He said it took him around six to eight months working off-and-on to finish this year’s giant statue.
Justice said he still hasn’t decided on a name for the new addition to his front yard and asked for ideas from the public to his Facebook page at facebook.com/NecropineDesigns.
In other Halloween news, the City of Williamson voted at a special council meeting this past week to allow door-to-door trick-or-treating in the city limits, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trick-or-treating in the city limits was set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, which is the same as the County Commission set for the rest of Mingo County.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfied asks that anyone participating in door-to-door trick-or-treating abide by the CDC guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Hatfield said any parents who are concerned about taking their children door-to-door can attend the Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat event being hosted by the Tug Valley CVB from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, along Armory Road near Southern West Virginia and Community and Technical College.
The Williamson Fire Department is also hosting a fireworks show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Lefty Hamilton Park next to the Williamson Fieldhouse and the CVB is having a special showing of the 1978 hit film “Halloween” at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the West End Drive-In.
Tony Moran, who played Michael Myers in the original “Halloween,” will be in Williamson for the second straight year signing autographs and taking photos with fans.