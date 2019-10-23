WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson’s spookiest festival of the year returns to downtown this weekend as Spookfest 2019 is scheduled from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, along Second Avenue.
Spookfest is a Halloween-themed festival hosted by the Tug Valley Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. It has been an annual event since 2016, always held on the last Saturday in October.
“Spookfest was designed as a way to give people the opportunity to get out with their families, dress up and just have fun for a change while also involving the community,” event organizer Tonya Webb said. “Kids love dressing up and wearing their Halloween costumes, so this gives them an extra night besides trick-or-treat to dress up in their costume.”
Vendors will sell everything from food, arts and crafts, face painting and more.
The activities will get under way at 6 p.m. with an hour of trick-or-treating for the kids as they can walk around in their costumes to the vendors and area businesses and collect candy. Also at 6 p.m., Twirl Mania and Company will perform a skit on Second Avenue.
At 7 p.m. the winners will be named in the pumpkin carving contest. To register your pumpkin, visit the Coal House on the day of Spookfest.
The pumpkins will be on display on the courthouse steps until it is time for judging. Winners will be chosen from three categories: scariest, funniest and most original.
Also at 7 p.m. the winners in the annual Spookfest Costume Contest will be announced. Registration for this is also at the Coal House, and the age groups are 0-23 months, 2-4 years, 5-7 years, 8-12 years, 13-17 years and an adult division.
From 7:30-9 p.m., a live DJ will take over downtown Williamson and play some spooky tunes. At 9 p.m., a special showing of the popular movie “Beetlejuice” will be on First Avenue.
The movie will be projected onto the side of the city insurance building, and patrons are allowed to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the film from the grassy area in front of the Williamson floodwall.
While the event is currently scheduled to be held outside on Second Avenue, the Tug Valley CVB has the option to move Spookfest to the Williamson Fieldhouse if needed. The past two Spookfests have been held at the historic arena while the inaugural event was held downtown.
“We want this to be a fun community event, but we want it to benefit our local businesses as well,” Webb said. “When we have it downtown I always encourage our businesses to do something fun and try to participate.”
34:Ate is having their annual “Spook Feast,” which will feature a spookily curated selection of dinner appetizers, entrees, salads and desserts. They will be open from 5-9 p.m. Saturday.
Starters Sports Bar and Grill will have its 25th annual Halloween Costume Party at 9 p.m. Saturday. They will have spooky drinks and hand out prizes for best costumes.
Webb said if the event would be moved to the Fieldhouse due to the weather that they would try to make that call as early as possible.
To keep up to date with everything Spookfest, visit https://www.facebook.com/williamsonspookfest/ or call 304-235-5240.
