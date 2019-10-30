WEST WILLIAMSON — Despite the change in venue, the 2019 edition of Spookfest once again drew a large crowd to Williamson. Halloween enthusiasts of all ages flocked to the historic Williamson Fieldhouse in their costumes for some arts and crafts, games and free candy.
The Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau began hosting the event in 2016, and it has continued to grow every year since.
The CVB said that this year’s turnout surpassed last year attendance as an estimated 3,000 people attended the event.
The event is always held on the last Saturday in October on Second Avenue in Williamson, but has been moved to the Fieldhouse the past three years due to uncooperative weather.
—Williamson Daily News