During the month of October, pre-school, kindergarten and private/home school students, as well as first time West Virginia students, in Mingo County Schools will be undergoing speech screenings.
Mingo County Schools Speech and Language Pathology Department Chair Tondra Elkins said that due to COVID-19, the screenings in 2020 will be held in the parking lots of each school.
Elkins said that they are required by law to screen new West Virginia students who come into the school system every year. The screenings are free of charge to students.
Below are the dates and times for the screenings in Mingo County. All events will be in the parking lots:
THURSDAY, OCT. 1 (Gilbert Area)
- 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Standalone HS (Gilbert/Ben Creek)
- 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. HS/Pre-K in school (first time West Virginia students)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 (Matewan Area)
- 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Standalone (Matewan I & II)
- 10:30 a.m.-noon, HS/Pre-K in school (first time West Virginia students)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 (Burch Area)
- 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Standalone (Pigeon Creek)
- 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. HS/Pre-K in school (first time West Virginia students)
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (Dingess Area)
- 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. HS/Pre-K in school (first time West Virginia students)
TUESDAY, OCT. 13 (Kermit Area)
- 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. Standalone (Marrowbone) and HS/Pre-K in school (first time West Virginia students)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (Lenore Area)
- 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Standalone (Lenore)
- 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. HS/Pre-K in school (first time West Virginia students)
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (Williamson Area)
- 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Standalone (Williamson I & II)
- 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. HS/Pre-K in school (first time West Virginia students)