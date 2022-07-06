MATEWAN — Christy Adams, a Matewan native and author, visited the summer reading program at the UMWA hall in Matewan sponsored by the Matewan Public Library on June 21.
Adams read her newly published book, “Tucker’s Troubles,” about a large turtle that is bullied by other turtles. Each child received a copy of her book.
A Tucker Turtle craft was made, and snacks were provided.
Librarian Kathi Sherrill invites all area children to participate in the summer reading program. Snacks are provided weekly, and fun crafts are made each week. Books are read to the children, and children can check out their own books to enjoy at home. A reading contest is ongoing.
The theme for this year’s summer reading is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Local friends of the library painted a banner for the library with a picture painted on the whale submarine of library participants.
Summer reading is held at 2 p.m. every Tuesday at the UMWA hall in Matewan. It will be held until Aug. 23.