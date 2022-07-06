WILLIAMSON — Spay and neuter vouchers will soon be issued in Mingo County, thanks to funding from a grant award.
Spay/neuter vouchers will be issued beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, in Room 308-B of the Mingo County Courthouse in Williamson, according to information released by the Mingo County Commission. Vouchers will be issued from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. each business day until funds have been exhausted.
Vouchers will be issued first come, first served. Vouchers will be limited to two per household.
Pet owners who want to obtain a voucher must be Mingo County residents, appear in person and bring a photo ID to show proof of residence. Vouchers cannot be issued on the behalf of someone else.
The program is open to all Mingo County residents, but residents who identify as low-income will be considered top priority in accordance with stipulations from the grant award. Anyone on public assistance must provide information about the programs in which they are enrolled.
Community cats are eligible for the program. However, all community cats will have to be caught by someone in the community and transported to the veterinarian’s office.
All procedures must be performed no later than Nov. 5. Unused vouchers cannot be redeemed after that date.
The voucher from the Mingo County Commission will cover only the surgical procedure. Any medications or vaccinations prescribed during the veterinarian visit will be the responsibility of the pet owner.
The spay/neuter program is made possible through a partnership between the Mingo County Commission and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Spay/Neuter Grant Program.