WILLIAMSON — Fifteen residents from Serenity Pointe along with four community members volunteered their time Friday, Feb. 21, to clean underneath the William H. Larry Tackett Memorial Bridge on Second Avenue. Volunteer Brandy Cozmyk organized the cleanup after she said it was a need brought to her attention by Williamson Planning and Zoning Board President John Burchett. She said they removed a truck bed and a half full of trash, most of which was put in garbage bags. Cozmyk said they also removed a lot of brush from the steps, sidewalks and railings under the bridge and down at the fisherman pier as well as several large comforters, a metal grill rack and a set of bed springs that were underneath the bridge. Cozmyk, who also volunteers at Serenity Pointe, said she and the other volunteers are thankful they were able to show their love and support for Williamson and surrounding communities and that they plan to conduct other cleanups in the future.
SP residents spend day cleaning under Second Avenue Bridge
- Williamson Daily News
