WILLIAMSON — The Southern West Virginia Fish Expo made its highly anticipated return to the historic Williamson Fieldhouse on Saturday to the delight of local fishing and outdoor enthusiasts. Another large crowd visited the second annual event, which was hosted by Williamson Parks and Recreation in conjunction with Friends of the Tug Fork River. Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said every available vendor space was sold out for the second consecutive year.
Southern WV Fish Expo returns to Williamson Fieldhouse
