This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to npeyton@HDMediaLLC.com.
Feb. 24
Region 2 Workforce and other partners will bring a Speed Hiring Event to the Chief Logan Lodge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 25
Cause for Paws 5k/1m takes place Saturday, February 25th at Southern WV Community and Technical College in Williamson, WV. Race takes places at Southern WV Community and Technical College in Williamson, WV. Registration begins at 9am til 10:45am. The race will begin at 11am. Age awards with no trophies and finisher medals. You will receive a finisher shirt. The event will be timed. Proceeds will go back to the not for kill animal shelter, Save our Strays.
Feb. 27
Mingo Extended Learning Center will begin TEAS testing for entrance to the 2023-24 Practical Nursing program on February 27. If you are interested in applying, we encourage you to register at atitesting.com for the test as soon as possible. Students must be registered at least 24 hours prior to the start of the test. Please remember your login and password as these will be used at the test center. The test will begin at 9 a.m. Contact the school with any questions at 304-475-3347, ext. 7401.
March 2
Logan Area Public Library will host Dr. Seuss Bingo at 5 p.m. in celebration of Seuss’ birthday.
March 4
Williamson Farmers Market will present its “Seed Swap Saturday” in conjunction with an educational marketing class from the West Virginia Farmers Market Association beginning at 9 a.m. at the market location in downtown Williamson.
All Star Wrestling will present “March Mania” at the Madison Civic Center sponsored by Steven P. New Law. Meet and greet begins at 5 p.m., with bell time at 7 p.m. For ticket and event information visit All Star Wrestling on Facebook.
March 9
Teens and adults age 10 and older are invited to Logan Area Public Library’s teen/adult craft night. Participants will be making paper rainbow dreamcatchers and painting bird houses. Space is limited, contact the library to pre-register.
March 11
The Logan Kiwanis Club will present its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to noon at Logan Middle School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children and can be purchased in advance from club members.
Williamson Parks and Recreation and the Friends of the Tug Fork River will host the Third Annual Southern WV Fishing Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Williamson Fieldhouse. Entry is $8 per person, with children 10 and under having free admission. For more information text “fishing expo” to 304-235-3690.
March 16
Logan Area Public Library will host a kid’s farmer market story hour at 5 p.m. Children will learn the value of nutrition and how to fix a healthy plate.
March 17
Big Time Pro Wrestling will present “Friday Night Action” at the Fort Gay Community Center. Doors open a 7 p.m., with bell time set for 7:30 p.m. More information on the event and purchasing tickets can be found on the Big Time Pro Wrestling Facebook page.
March 18
The Old Hospital on College Hill will conduct a public ghost hunt from 7 to 11 p.m. Participants must be 13 or older. Tickets are $40 per person and limited to 20 participants for the event. A brief history of the facility will be provided before participants are allowed to investigate all five floors of the historic facility. Ouija boards and seances are not permitted.
March 20
The Appalachian Center for the Arts — in conjunction with Pikeville Pride, UPIKE Film and Media Arts and the University of Pikeville — will host a screening of documentary “Mama Bears.” The film explores the relationship between faith and family through the lens of Christian mothers with LGBTQ+ children. A Q&A with a representative from the film will follow the screening. Admission is free for UPIKE students with ID and $5 for the general public.
March 23
Logan Area Public Library will host an adult door hanger workshop at 5 p.m. The cost for the class is $10.
April 15
The town of Matewan will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. for kids age 10 and under.
April 27-30
The Tug Valley Area CVB and city of Williamson will host Dirt Days 2023. The event features various vendors, along with a mud pit and drag racing strip. More information can be found as the event approaches on the Tug Valley Area CVB Facebook page.
June 10
Hatfield McCoy Marathon Races will take place beginning at 7 a.m. including the marathon, Blackberry Mountain Half, River Road Half and Jeannie Rivard 5k. More information on the races and how to register can be found on the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and Hatfield McCoy Marathon Facebook pages.
Oct. 26
The Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library will host a chair yoga class at 10:30 a.m. This is a seated practice that incorporates standing poses with a chair for support and stability.