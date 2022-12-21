This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
DEC. 31
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Light rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 6F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Light rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 6F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 3:51 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
DEC. 31
Noah Thompson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Kentucky. Tickets, $25-$55.
New Year’s Eve Celebration for First Responders, 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m., Madison Civic Center. Entertainment, music, food. Free, but donations will fund next year’s event.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.