This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.
DEC. 15
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 10:00 am
Kids Christmas Cookie and Craft Night, Thursday, Dec. 15, Logan Area Public Library. RSVP to 304-752-6652.
DEC. 16
Landau’s Home for the Holidays Tour, Friday, Dec. 16, Delbarton Opry House. Tickets at landaumurphyjr.com.
DEC. 18
Annual Christmas Play “ Wiseman Mystery,” 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Chapmanville United Church. Brother Lonnie Lee Berry preaching.
DEC. 31
Noah Thompson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Kentucky. Tickets, $25-$55.
New Year’s Eve Celebration for First Responders, 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m., Madison Civic Center. Entertainment, music, food. Free, but donations will fund next year’s event.
