WILLIAMSON — The 2nd Annual Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo is returning to the Williamson Fieldhouse on March 11.
The event will be entering its third year and is hosted by the Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 11:49 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — The 2nd Annual Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo is returning to the Williamson Fieldhouse on March 11.
The event will be entering its third year and is hosted by the Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission.
Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean partners with Friends of the Tug Fork River founder Pete Runyon and local Tug River enthusiast John Burchett to assure the events success.
Vendor spots are currently available for reservation. More information about the event itself, including times and ticket prices, will be released closer to the event.
For more information contact the Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission at 304-785-7602.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.