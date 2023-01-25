Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Shoppers take a look at some of the products on sale at the 2022 Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The 2nd Annual Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo is returning to the Williamson Fieldhouse on March 11.

The event will be entering its third year and is hosted by the Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission.

