Southern WV Community & Technical College’s Community Trunk or Treat will return for a second year this October on two campuses.
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the lobby and commons area of Building A on the Logan campus and in the parking lot of the Williamson campus.
“Our employees and departments will be joined by other businesses and organizations in the community to offer a one-stop trick-or-treating bonanza,” said Bill France, Southern’s director of communications. “Southern is encouraging all the groups participating to go all out by decorating their tables with special Halloween themes and by offering cool treats for the kids.”
Any business or organization interested in setting up at the event can contact France at 304-896-7470 or bill.france@southernwv.edu.