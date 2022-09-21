Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Southern WV Community & Technical College’s Community Trunk or Treat will return for a second year this October on two campuses.

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the lobby and commons area of Building A on the Logan campus and in the parking lot of the Williamson campus.

