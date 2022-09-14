Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MOUNT GAY — Southern WV Community & Technical College will host a grand opening/ribbon cutting for its newly remodeled Nursing Department at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19.

Southern completed the application process for its new 16-month Accelerated Weekend option of its Nursing Program. It was the result of a $985,000 award from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.

