WILLIAMSON — Southern WV Community & Technical College will host a graduation celebration for its second Lineman/CDL class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Applied Technology Center on the Williamson Campus, according to a news release.
The nine graduates will showcase what they have learned during the 16-week course. After the ceremony, students will show off their skills in a hurt man rescue drill, an egg climb and other line construction events.
“We couldn’t ask for better people to join this ever-changing field of work,” said Jay Lester, workforce director at Southern. “We are blessed to be a part of this program.”
This cohort of students will leave Southern with a Class–A Commercial Driver’s License, an Occupational Safety Health Administration training card and a lineman certification.
The graduates are Dustin Dale Brown of Foster, Johnny Mack Bryant III and Caleb Jordan Newsome of Lenore, Jared Thomas Chapman of Switzer, Caleb Shawn Farmer and Silas James Frye of Chapmanville, and William Blake Noe, Clarence Wesley Stanley and Joseph Blake West of Williamson.