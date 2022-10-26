Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Southern WV Community & Technical College will host a graduation celebration for its second Lineman/CDL class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Applied Technology Center on the Williamson Campus, according to a news release.

The nine graduates will showcase what they have learned during the 16-week course. After the ceremony, students will show off their skills in a hurt man rescue drill, an egg climb and other line construction events.

