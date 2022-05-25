WILLIAMSON — Southern WV Community & Technical College is inviting the public to join them for a celebration honoring the inaugural Lineman & CDL classes.
The Academy for Mine Training and Energy Technologies will honor eight students at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Academy, the former Armory building in Williamson.
During the celebration, the soon-to-be graduates will showcase what they have learned during the 16-week course.
“We are so proud of these students and what they have accomplished during their time at Southern,” said Charles Isaacs, lineman instructor at Southern.
Students will show off their skills in a hurt man rescue drill, an egg climb and other line construction events throughout the day.
In July, the students will leave Southern with a Class–A Commercial Driver’s License, an Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) training card and a lineman certification.