Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — Since graduating its first class in the summer of 2022, the lineman/CDL program on the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Williamson Campus has continued to thrive.

Students currently in the lineman program received a visit from American Electric Power (AEP), during which time students heard from company employees about the industry and were then able to showcase what they’ve learned through the program.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you