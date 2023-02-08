WILLIAMSON — The following students have been cited for academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic grade-point average of 3.25 or higher and maintain 12 or more credit hours.
The following students received this distinction from the Mingo campus:
- Elizabeth Nicole Adkins, Turkey Creek, Kentucky
- Andrew Backus, Kistler
- Jerrica Kaye Baisden, Delbarton
- Joshua Evan Blackburn, Forest Hills, Kentucky
- Rebecca Blankenship, Pikeville, Kentucky
- Victoria Bond, Hardy, Kentucky
- MacKenize Leighann Booth, Hardy, Kentucky
- Crystal Ann Browning, Delbarton
- Jacob Matthew Cantrell, Matewan
- Taylor Paige Cisco, Matewan
- Sarah Jane Cook, Canada, Kentucky
- Jacob Andrew Copley, Breeden
- Jamie Ann Cumbridge, Danville
- Michael Lee Curtis, Delbarton
- Erica Kaye Daniels, Matewan
- Brooklyn Nicole Dotson, Red Jacket
- Brian Seth Dove, Chattaroy
- Derick P. Elkins, Delbarton
- Payton Remington Ray Ellis, Justice
- Brooklyn Michele Evans, Pecks Mill
- Zoe Nicole Evans, Delbarton
- McKynnli Taylor Farley, Kermit
- Dylan Blake Ferrell, Baisden
- Bradley Keith Fish, Williamson
- Jonathon Braxton Frazier, Matewan
- Megan Cierra Griffey, Williamson
- Hunter Grimmett, Amherstdale
- Alexandria Glennisa Hager, Varney
- Zachary Isaac Hall, Delbarton
- Makeisha Breanne Harness, Delbarton
- Amber Yvonne Hill, Lenore
- Meredith Horn, Williamson
- Kara Danielle Hunt, Delbarton
- Railey Adale Johnson, Kermit
- Madison Suzann Jude, Warfield, Kentucky
- Kinna Brook Justice, Lenore
- Kyra G. Justice, Williamson
- Marideth Grace Justice, Delbarton
- MaHailey Lea Kirk, Williamson
- Conner Randall Lackey, Williamson
- Sydney Jace Litton, Kermit
- Hailey Danielle Lucas, Lousia, Kentucky
- Chase L. Marcum, Dingess
- Trenton Lee Marcum, Kermit
- Jonathan Isaac Maynard, Lenore
- Logan Mikel McCoy, Belfry, Kentucky
- Sonda Dee McMillen, Switzer
- Kenneth D. McNeely, Williamson
- Kendric James Middlebrooks, Pikeville, Kentucky
- Jonna Brooklynn Mitchell, Edgarton
- Kelsey Nicole Mounts, Gilbert
- Aundrea G. Mullins, Chapmanville
- Madison Danielle Mullins, Chattaroy
- Haleigh Denise Muncy, Kermit
- Joshua Ray Muncy, Crum
- Joshua David Murphy, Williamson
- Jacob Cole Nagy, Gilbert
- Santana Ashby Newsome, Kermit
- Jordan Ooten, Delbarton
- Corey Douglas Pack, Williamson
- Donna Carol Paterino, Williamson
- Brianna Nicole Pennington, Williamson
- Elijah Pigman, Williamson
- Jayden Seth Powers, Delbarton
- Bethany Judith Hope Rakes, Ranger
- Brooklynn Grace Rose, Williamson
- Samuel Christopher Rose, Williamson
- Kaine Austin Runyon, McCarr, Kentucky
- Tailyn Danielle Russell, Williamson
- Brittany Kate Sipple, North Matewan
- Kaylyn Paige Slone, Williamson
- Garrett Hunter Smith, Williamson
- Joshua Dalton Spaulding, Kermit
- Laura Leigh Spaulding, Dingess
- Hannah Mad Nellie Staggs, Ransom, Kentucky
- Destiny A. Stepp, Williamson
- Judith Stepp, Matewan
- Kristein M. Thacker, Raccoon, Kentucky
- Taylor Brooke Thacker, Pineville
- Allison Marie Turnmire, Kimper, Kentucky
- Alisha Marie Varney, Lenore
- Abigail Leann Warden, Delbarton
- Christopher Austin Warren, Williamson
- Katelyn Sierra Weaver, Van
- Amelya Lynn Wellman, Dingess
- Amy Elizabeth Wellman, Williamson
- Jamie Lynn Wellman, Delbarton
- Cory R. Williams, Kermit
- Haylee Workman, Williamson