WILLIAMSON — The following students have been cited for academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic grade-point average of 3.25 or higher and maintain 12 or more credit hours.

