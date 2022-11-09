Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College honored nine graduates from its second Lineman/CDL class on Oct. 29.

After the celebration at the Applied Technology Center on the Williamson Campus, the graduates showcased what they learned during the 16-week course.

