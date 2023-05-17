LOGAN — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted its Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, May 6.
This was the second spring commencement to take place in the Savas-Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan Campus. Due to the overwhelming response from graduates and guests, the commencement ceremony for Southern nursing graduates took place the same evening as the Nurses Pinning on Friday, May 5.
The guest speakers for the ceremonies this year were Justice Haley Bunn and Paul Hardesty. Both guest speakers have roots in southern West Virginia.
“We were excited to include them in the celebrations of our graduates,” Southern President Pamela L. Alderman said. “This year has been a tremendous year for graduate attendance.”
The Registrar’s Office received just under 300 graduation applications, with 250 graduates accepting the invitation to attend their respective ceremonies. These graduates brought almost 800 guests to the Logan Campus over the graduation weekend.