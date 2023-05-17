Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Southern Holds Two Commencement Ceremonies
Buy Now

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently hosted spring graduation ceremonies.

 Submitted photo

LOGAN — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College hosted its Spring 2023 Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, May 6.

This was the second spring commencement to take place in the Savas-Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan Campus. Due to the overwhelming response from graduates and guests, the commencement ceremony for Southern nursing graduates took place the same evening as the Nurses Pinning on Friday, May 5.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings