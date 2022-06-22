WILLIAMSON — Southern WV Community & Technical College honored its inaugural Lineman & CDL classes on Saturday, June 11.
The Academy for Mine Training and Energy Technologies honored eight students at the Academy, which is the former Armory building in Williamson.
The students gave a live demonstration of the skills they learned in the 16-week course. The showcase featured a hurt man rescue drill, an egg climb and other line construction events throughout the day.
“Few can say they were part of the first-ever class, and we couldn’t ask for better people to join this ever-changing field of work,” said Jeff Trout, CDL instructor at Southern. “We were blessed with this group.”
This cohort of students is leaving Southern with a Class A Commercial Driver’s License, an Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) training card and a lineman certification.
“I am thoroughly impressed with the students and faculty members of this program,” added Dr. David Lemmon, dean of professional and technical studies. “We have had overwhelming support from the college and community in regards to both the Lineman and CDL program, and I can never express how grateful I am to see this long-awaited endeavor come to fruition. I am proud of these soon-to-be graduates and wish them the best in their future careers.”
The first class consists of Dale Osborne, Kyle Parsley, Isaiah Hill, Kevin Hutchinson, Greg Browning, Brad Lowe, Chris Muncy and Christian Morgan.
Dalton Craven was the first over-the-road graduate.
The next lineman class starts July 18. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a DOT physical, a valid driver’s license for at least one year and have a CDL permit.
For more information, contact Shelby Porter at 304-236-7608 or Shelby.Porter@southernwv.edu.