Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has announced free college tuition for area high school students the spring 2022 semester. It includes public, home-schooled, and private school students.
The school’s service district encompasses Boone, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties.
Students will only be responsible for the cost of the textbooks.
“This a wonderful opportunity for our area high school students to get a jump on their college education,” said Southern President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman.
Students may take in-person, hybrid or online courses.
To enroll, students or their parents should contact their high school counselor or someone at the college through SSConnect online platform (www.Southernwv.edu/ssconnect).
Registration has been extended until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.