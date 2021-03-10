Hensley Auto Sales and Body Shop in South Williamson, Kentucky, nearly ended up sliding into the Tug Fork River after the receding waters from the March 1 flood ate away at the land it sits on. The business received heavy damage as the ground gave way, ripping part of the building in half as it tumbled over the riverbank. No employees or customers were injured when the slip occurred. This is just one of several instances of the devastation left behind in the most recent flood to hit the Tug Valley area.
South Williamson business receives major damage from March 1 flood
- Williamson Daily News
