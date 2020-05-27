GOODY, Ky. — As stores begin to reopen in the area, the South Side Mall has set guidelines for shoppers amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Wearing face masks is recommended but not required, and hand sanitizing are located at each of the mall entrances.
Each store will have specific rules to follow as determined by the state of Kentucky and their corporate offices. The common areas of the mall will be used for lines to go into stores and restaurants when needed, and signs will be posted.
The Pallet Bin, Shoe Show, Hibbett Sports, Dollar Tree, Sears, Cash Express, Tractor Supply & Factory Connection are currently open with Gordmans set to open May 28, and The Gaming Co. will open June 1. Bath & Body Works and Rue 21 have yet to set a reopen date.
Restrictions are still in place for walking in the mall, but management hopes that can restart June 1 as Gov. Andy Beshear continues to lift restrictions.
The mall is currently open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.