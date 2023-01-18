Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, speaks Thursday during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Resources at the West Virginia Capitol.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photo Service

CHARLESTON — A committee of West Virginia senators pushed forward a bill Thursday that would give medical personnel authority to carry firearms while working with law enforcement.

In its current form, Senate Bill 83 would create a place in state law allowing tactical medical professionals to be authorized to carry a firearm while performing the duties of their profession alongside law enforcement.

