CHARLESTON — The passage of a bill to give sober living community residents tenancy rights failed to pass through the West Virginia Legislature on Saturday.
The bill was up in the air as the West Virginia Legislature neared the end of its regular session after the House passed an amendment of the bill, which went against the spirit of the bill.
Senate Bill 590 would have added a new section to housing law, giving tenancy rights to people living in recovery residences, but programs still would have the right to remove someone from the home with cause.
The bill was originally introduced by Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, who said bad actors are exploiting those living with substance use disorder. He called the bill important to him.
Woelfel said he had heard of people being kicked out because someone else could pay more. He has also heard of people being discharged for not attending church or other events.
The bill stated that a person can be discharged from the property for the use, possession or distribution of alcohol, controlled substance or prescription medication, sexual misconduct, crime of violence or conduct that jeopardizes the safety of another resident.
If the recovery residence sought to discharge a resident for another reason, the tenant would have had to be evicted through court. The recovery home would have been required to issue a refund of prorated rent and fees for the remainder of that time period, which could have gone toward a higher level of care or transfer for the resident or directly to the person who paid their rent and fees.
If a resident was transported from a location outside West Virginia, the recovery house would have been required to provide transportation for the person to return home at the expense of the recovery house.
The home would have also been required to report non-identifying resident information regarding the reason for the discharge to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy.
Following the Senate’s passage last month, the House passed the bill with a vote of 72-25 on Saturday evening with an amendment to make the rollout a pilot program in Cabell County related to the landlord-tenant relationship with recovery homes.
The program would have established procedures for removal, refund process, transportation and more. However, the amendment also added a clause that a person could be immediately kicked out for violating a written residence agreement, essentially disregarding the bill’s intent.
In debating the bill Saturday evening in the House, Delegate Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, was in support of the bill.
“As recovery houses have come to become part of treatment and solutions, we realize we have a lot of good operators and a lot of bad operators,” he said. “What this bill attempts to do is get control over this. If you are a good operator, you’re not going to have a problem with this bill.”
Delegate Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, asked how the bill will address the concerns about the supervision of residents. Rohrbach said if someone is evicted, they have to send them back to where they came from at their own expense.
Rohrbach said Huntington one time had a busload of people from Tulsa, Oklahoma, come searching for recovery help, and when they relapsed, they stayed in Huntington.
“I think people in the state of West Virginia, we want to take care of our own, but I don’t believe we need people from all over brought in and have no consideration given to them once they’re kicked out,” he said.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said the premise the bill addresses is not real and said it could be harmful legislation.
“If they behave badly, their poor behavior doesn’t just affect them and the landlord,” he said. “It affects everyone in the house that is there for the same purpose. Disruptive behavior can affect the entire house.”
Pushkin called Rohrbach’s description patient brokering, which he said is illegal, and asked people to make a complaint with the attorney general if they see busloads of people being transported in for recovery services.