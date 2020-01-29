WASHINGTON, D.C. — Joshua Ball, associate executive director of Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), has recently completed his first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at University of Arizona in Tucson, according to a news release.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating association, chamber and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four universities throughout the country.
Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.
Ball, who resides in Painstville, Kentucky, formerly served as sports editor for the Williamson Daily News in the late 1990s and early 2000s.