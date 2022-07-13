MATEWAN — Matewan has gotten cooler amid the summer heat with the addition of Sasquatch’s Snow Cones.
The business was recently opened by Emma Hurley at 1235 Route 49 in Matewan. She said she was inspired to offer something new for tourists and area residents in her hometown.
“We decided to open our business up in Matewan because we always hear other people say that there isn’t much to do in our area, so we wanted to add something for our community,” Hurley said. “What better than a snow cone place?”
Hurley, a 17-year-old student at Mingo Central High School, said the business will offer more treats than just snow cones.
“We now offer snow cones, ice cream cones, milkshakes, lemonades and frozen lemonades,” Hurley said. “We hope to add to the menu in the future.”
Despite her age, Hurley is no stranger to running her own business. She also has a crafting business.
“I gained previous business experience from my business, D&E Designs,” Hurley said. “I make sublimation and vinyl items such as T-shirts, koozies, keychains and more.”
Sasquatch’s Snow Cones is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The store currently accepts only cash, Paypal, Cash App or Facebook Pay.
A full menu is available on the store’s Facebook page, as well as new product and special announcements. For more information, call 606-625-1765.