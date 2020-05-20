WILLIAMSON — A local law office has come up with a way to recognize and honor the seniors in the class of 2020 at both Mingo County high schools amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Smith Law Offices in Williamson is coordinating a drive-through graduation celebration for Saturday, May 30, in the parking lots of Tug Valley and Mingo Central high schools. The celebration at TVHS will be at noon while the MCHS celebration will be at 4:30 p.m.
Attorney Greg “Hootie” Smith said the adopt-a-senior program, which has been popular in Mingo County, inspired him to plan these celebrations.
“Look at everything these kids have missed out on,” Smith said. “Tug Valley qualified for the state tournament and didn’t get to play, no baseball or softball season, no banquets, no proms. ... We wanted to do something to create a special memory for these seniors that have missed out on so much.”
Each graduating senior will receive a gift, a senior T-shirt with their school colors, a $50 gift certificate and a Bible.
Smith said that MCHS has a Bible Club program that gives every graduating senior a Bible each year, and he made a donation to that cause. His office also purchased Bibles for every senior at Tug Valley.
The drive-thru celebrations will be set up similar to the drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites that have been hosted by the Mingo County Health Department. Smith has been involved in coordinating those due to his position as chairman of the Board of Health in Mingo County and Mingo County commissioner.
Students will stay in their cars and simply drive through the parking lots at each school, where the Smith Law Office staff will hand out the gifts.
“This is just all for the kids. I’m going to make sure that my staff and myself have masks and gloves to hands out the gifts,” Smith said. “The way that it will be set up at both schools, I think we will have some parking spaces at each school where teachers or parents can park in their cars and watch and maybe put some signs on their windows for the kids. Just something to make it special for the seniors.”
Smith said the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and local fire departments will also help with the events.
2020 graduates at both Mingo Central and Tug Valley are asked to call Smith Law Office at 304-235-0405 and give their T-shirt size or contact Mingo Central site coordinator Marcella Charles-Casto or Tug Valley site coordinator Maxine Colegrove.