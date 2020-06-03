Essential reporting in volatile times.

Smith Law Offices in Williamson hosted Drive-thru Graduation Celebrations at the two Mingo County high schools Saturday to recognize the class of 2020, whose senior year was cut short due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Owner Greg “Hootie” Smith and staff organized a social distancing event at Mingo Central and Tug Valley high schools with the assistance of local fire departments and law enforcement agencies.

Smith and his staff handed out a $50 gift card, a T-shirt with the appropriate school colors, as well as a Bible to every 2020 graduate at both schools.

— Williamson Daily News

